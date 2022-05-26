JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the past few months, the South Jefferson Central School District Board of Education has worked to recruit a new Superintendent. After selecting three candidates from the 14 applications, the Board is now seeking input from the community.

The three candidates include Christina Chamberlain who is the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in the Indian River School District, Jennifer Gaffney-Goodnough who is the Superintendent of Schools in the Sackets Harbor Central School District, and Ray Kilmer, who is the Executive Principal in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District.

Community interview sessions have been scheduled for Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Members of the community will be able to meet each candidate and participants will have the opportunity to ask the candidates any question they like.

Each individual who elects to participate in the process will be invited to provide the Board with written comments regarding their impression of each candidate. More information about the district can be found here.