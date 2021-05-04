South Jefferson elementary students returning to daily in-person instruction

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some students in the South Jefferson Central School District will be returning to daily in-person instruction starting in the first week of May.

This includes students attending grades Pre-kindergarten through five.

According to South Jefferson Superintendent, these students will return for full in-person learning on May 6 and continue “as long as conditions allow.”

However, both middle and high school students will continue to follow the hybrid model due to new data from Jefferson County Public Health and the Center for Disease Control confirming that the county is now at the “High Risk of Transmission,” or the red level. This requires all of these students to maintain a six foot distance while in school.

Slater confirmed that the District will continue to monitor community metrics for all grades and modes of instruction.

Additional information regarding the potential return of all students is expected to be released this week.