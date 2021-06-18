South Jefferson High School announces Class of 2021 honor graduates

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the South Jefferson High School graduating class are being recognized for their academic achievements.
South Jefferson Central High School Principal Jeffrey Ginger has announced the Honor Graduates for the Class of 2021.
To achieve this designation, students must have attained a cumulative high school average of 90 or higher. These Honor Graduates includes both the Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
The South Jefferson Class of 2021 Valedictorian is Mark A. Fairchild. Mark is the son of Chad and Susy Fairchild in Adams, New York. He plans to attend Clarkson University in the fall as a Psychology Major.
The Class of 2021 Salutatorian was announced to be Joshua G. Bliss. Joshua is the son of Johnathan and Elisabeth Bliss of Adams, New York. He was chosen to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology and accepted into the Aerospace Engineering program.
Additionally, South Jefferson High School honored two Vocational Technical Honor Graduates.
This includes both Joshua M. Maguire, who completed the Auto Technician program at BOCES. Maguire has been accepted and will attend SUNY Onondaga Community College in the fall for fire protection.
Lillie-Ann M. Olley was also recognized as a Vocational Technical honor Graduate. Lillie-Ann completed a program in Cosmetology at BOCES and plans to move to North Carolina after graduation to open her own hair salon.
South Jefferson High School highlighted the following students as 2021 Honor Graduates:
- Noah J. Taylor
- Maxwell F. Gray
- Mikayla E. Matteson
- Colby C. Randall
- Isabella A. Girgis
- Lauren E. Covey
- Gavin T. Stone
- Johanna M. Intorcia
- Jacob M.B. Bier
- McKenzie L. Murphy
- Blake E. Edgar
- Seth D. LaFleur
- Cassandra M. Tamblin
- Timothy R. Williams
- Taylor M. Scoville
- Xander G. Blood
- Jared P. Dailey
- Olivia M. Wood
- Taylor D. Towne
- Gavin C. Davis
- Kaleigha M. Berie
- Blake D. Passino
- Andrew W. Sullivan
- Landon W. Shedrick
- Brie L. Thomas
- Logan D.J. Hess
- Garrett D. Fuller
- Hannah V. Mills
- Drew H. Paluch
- Luka R. Cannon
- Amanda L. Rogers
- Sadie A. Overton
- Allison L. Bradberry
- Riley Drouse
- Emily K. Smith
South Jefferson Central School District will host its 2021 Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, June 26, 2021.