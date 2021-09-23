South Jefferson High School moves homecoming dance outside due to COVID concerns

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has made changes to its annual homecoming dance due to rising COVID-19 concerns.

South Jefferson High School Principal Jeff Ginger announced that Assistant Principal Shannon VanCoughnett met with students on Wednesday to discuss the dance. The group decided that the homecoming dance will be moved outside onto the District’s stadium field.

According to Ginger, hosting the dance outside will “provide an increased layer of mitigation against the spread of the coronavirus.” The event will now not require students to show proof of vaccination status or a negative test result.

Previously the District was working to have all students tested for the coronavirus prior to the event however, Ginger confirmed that the District was unable to secure necessary testing supplies or staffing needed to operate a school screen-testing site. He said that “asking students to obtain outside testing within the necessary timeline translates to absenteeism and lost instructional time.”

Following the theme of “Under the Stars,” Ginger stated that the dance will now feature lawn games, dancing and concessions. However, students will still be required to maintain physical distancing when playing games, eating and socializing. Masks will be required for students dancing in close quarters.

South Jefferson’s homecoming dance will take place on October 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on its stadium field. In the event of inclement weather, the dance will be rescheduled to October 16.