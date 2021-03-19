South Jefferson High School sports team quarantined due to COVID-19

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A South Jefferson Central School District sports team is in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 case.

South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater alerted the community on Friday to confirm that a high school student tested postive for the coronavirus.

According to Slater, the student is an athlete which resulted in the mandatory quarantine of all teammates. All families of the students have been contacted by the District.

In response to the positive case, Superintendent Slater stated the following:

It is imperative we not relax our layered mitigation strategies like wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting spectators as per county mandates. Together, these strategies will allow us to remain open and hopefully increase the number of days for in-person instruction while offering students extra-curricular activities.

The South Jefferson High School student tested positive for the virus on March 19, 2021.