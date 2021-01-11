South Jefferson Middle School, High School students test positive for COVID-19

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.
South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater confirmed on Monday that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Slater stated that one student attends Clarke Middle School and the other attends South Jefferson High School.
Superintendent Slater shared that neither student has been in District buildings since before the Districts holiday vacation.
According to Jefferson County Public Health Services, no students or staff are considered a close contact with the staff member.
As of January 11, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 in the South Jefferson Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Mannsville Manor Elementary School
|5
|2
|7
|Maynard P. Wilson Elementary School
|2
|0
|2
|Clarke Middle School
|2
|4
|6
|South Jefferson High School
|4
|3
|7
|Total
|22

