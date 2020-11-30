South Jefferson Middle School staff member tests positive for coronavirus

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive case of COVID-19.

South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater announced on Monday afternoon that a staff member at the Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Superintendent Slater, public health confirmed the case at around 3:30 p.m. on November 30.

Superintendent Slater stated that the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of November 30, three COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the South Jefferson Central School District.

