South Jefferson Schools considering remote learning as bus driver shortage continues

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The national bus driver shortage is continuing to impact local school districts.

On Monday, South Jefferson Central School District Superintendent Scott Slater issued a message to the school community addressing the bus driver shortage the district is facing.

According to Slater, the District is looking at immediate strategies as this shortage is especially prominent this week, and is expected to hit this week.

“The driver shortage our country is experiencing has caught up to us,” Slater said in the message. “We are experiencing a driver shortage this week. We are also experiencing a shortage within our Buildings and Grounds Department this week.

“Mrs. Dalrymple and our new Transportation Supervisor, Jason Valentin, are making this a priority for today and this week,” he added.

Superintendent Slater shared that strategies to address the shortage may include the continuation of staggered pick-ups and drop-offs, contracting with Jefferson-Lewis BOCES for substitute drivers and prioritizing cleaning and disinfecting.

South Jefferson is also considering having a two-hour delay or emergency closure day, or moving to remote learning for a couple of days until the shortage can be addressed.

This message was issued in the morning on Monday, November 15. Updates are expected to be released by the South Jefferson Central School District as decisions are made.