ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools are responding following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

This includes the South Jefferson Central School District located in Jefferson County.

In a public statement on May 24, South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater said that the District’s administrative team, department supervisors and school safety officer began working after the Texas tragedy to ensure that all safety plan protocols were in place.

With this, Slater confirmed that the District will begin conducting more frequent daily door and building checks, working with its Pupil Services Team to support students and asking staff to report suspicious activity.

Additionally, Slater advised the school community to plan on seeing increased police presence on school campuses.

Greeters will also be reminded of main entrance safety protocols. Building access will only be permitted for legitimate reasons, previously scheduled appointments and meetings.

Slater also released the following statement in the wake of the Texas tragedy.