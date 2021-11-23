South Jefferson schools switch to remote learning due to staffing shortages

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Staffing shortages are starting to catch up to local school districts.

The South Jefferson Central School District has switched to temporary remote learning for Tuesday, November 23, ahead of the Thanksgiving vacation.

This change, according to District Superintendent Scott Slater is due to staffing shortages in critical departments and COVID cases impacting that department.

Superintendent Slater confirmed that in one week, the District has had ten staff and students test positive for the virus. This includes a student at Mannsville Elementary, three students at Wilson Elementary, three middle school students, one high school student and two transportation staff.

During remote learning, “To-Go” meals will remain available to families. Meals are available for pick-up at the high school from 11:30 to noon for families with last names beginning with A-L, and from noon to 12:30 for families with last names beginning with M-Z.

Additionally, some special education students will attend in-person instruction on November 23. Transportation will be provided for these students.

Those who attend BOCES Career and Technical programs have the option to attend programs remotely, take a BOCES bus from and back to the high school or drive themselves to BOCES. Students who attend BOCES special or alternative programs will attend programs in person.

Slater also confirmed that all sports practices, scrimmages and meets will run as scheduled during remote learning. Transportation will be provided for any scheduled scrimmage or meets.

This switch to remote learning was previously considered by South Jefferson as it has been facing unprecedented staffing shortages since September.