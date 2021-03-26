South Jefferson, South Lewis school districts to host single-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic in April

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two local school districts and the North Country Family Health Center are teaming up to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The South Jefferson Central School District and South Lewis Central School District will host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at district schools throughout April 2021. Both will administer the single-dose vaccine.

Vaccinations at both clinics are for all individuals deemed eligible in New York State. Currently this includes anyone over the age of 50, those with underlying illnesses or comorbidities and essential workers in phase 1a and phase 1b.

The South Lewis COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the South Lewis Middle and High school on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, the South Jefferson Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be held on April 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mannsville Manor Elementary School.

Appointments for both clinics can be made online or over the phone by calling the North Country Family Health Center at 315-782-2346.