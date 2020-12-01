South Lewis Central School confirms 2 COVID-19 cases, select individuals to be placed in quarantine

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Lewis Central School District provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.

South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo announced on Monday evening that two individuals connected to the District tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Lewis County Public Health on November 30.

According to Superintendent Premo, one of the individuals has not been in-district since November 19, while the other was last in-district on November 24 with limited exposure. Premo stated that only select individuals will be in quarantine but neither case impacted school operations.

Additionally, Premo stated that the District is currently working with Public Health to begin reviewing close and proximate contacts of the student for contact tracing purposes.

As of November 30, five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the South Lewis Central School District.

