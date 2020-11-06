South Lewis Central School District confirms first COVID-19 case

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Lewis Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19.
South Lewis Central School District has confirmed that a student in the District has tested positive for the coronavirus. This was following reports from the Lewis County Public Health.
District Superintendent Douglas Premo stated that the student has not been in attendance or on campus since October 21, 2020. Due to this, the recent position has no impact o the SLCSD students or staff.
Additionally Lewis County Public Health is currently conducting contact tracing following.
The positive coronavirus case reported on November 6 was the first case confirmed within the South Lewis Central School District.
