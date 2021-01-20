South Lewis Central School District identifies multiple COVID-19 cases Wednesday

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — South Lewis Central School District confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo announced to the community on Wednesday that new COVID-19 cases were identified.

According to Superintendent Premo, middle school students and staff members from Glenfield Elementary and Port Leyden Elementary tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Premo assured that these cases have resulted in no immediate impact on the overall school district operations. Premo attributed this to proper social distancing and the positive individuals not being on campus during the infectious period.

As of January 19, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the South Lewis Central School District.