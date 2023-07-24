WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The South Lewis Central School district earned national recognition for its transportation department.

The district earned an award from Transfinder, a transportation logistics company based out of Schenectady, for best school transportation department in the 100 or fewer employees category.

The winners were selected solely on the anonymous survey responses of their teams, with those districts scoring the highest in employee satisfaction receiving the Top Transportation Teams designation.

The teams were comprised of transportation supervisors, routers, dispatchers, drivers and others considered core to the transportation department. Survey questions covered a variety of areas, including mrale within the department, leadership, safety, and benefits.

Six departments from New York, Indiana, Michigan and Texas were recognized.