South Lewis Central to return to in-person instruction Monday following December COVID-19 closure

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — South Lewis Central School District has announced changes to instruction for the upcoming week.

South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo announced on Thursday that the District will return to in-person instruction on January 11, 2021. This is following the District switching to remote instruction in mid-December due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Premo shared that since December 23, 2020, South Lewis has confirmed nine student and six staff COVID-19 cases. Many are expected to be placed in quarantine.

However, the District will switch back to their hybrid model. Premo stated, “while COVID-19 remains a real and daily concern, we have learned over the past several months that schools have no bee a location of significant spread.

Adding, “we also strongly believe that the best learning environmental is in-person instruction.”

Superintendent Premo focused on community cooperation and diligence regarding COVID-19. He stated the following.

“The success of and opportunity to continue in-person instruction will be highly dependent upon both the availability of our staff to provide services and our student’ ability to be present on-campus. Positive COVID-19 cases often can directly, or indirectly through quarantine orders, jeopardize this highly fragile in-person instruction model.”

All South Lewis Central School District students and staff will resume the in-person hybrid schedule, starting with Cohort A on Monday January 11, 2021.

