South Lewis High School student tests positive for coronavirus

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Lewis Central School District provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.

South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo announced on Monday that a student at South Lewis High School has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Lewis County Public Health on November 30.

According to Superintendent Premo, the individual recently became symptomatic, but was last in the High School building on November 19. Premo stated that the case has not impact on student, faculty, staff or systems operations.

Additionally, Premo stated that the District is currently working with Public Health to begin reviewing close and proximate contacts of the student for contact tracing purposes.

As of November 30, three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the South Lewis Central School District. All have impacted students.

