South Lewis Middle School student tests positive for coronavirus, cohort switches to remote instruction

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Lewis Central School District provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.

South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo announced on Monday that a student at South Lewis Middle School has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Lewis County Public Health on November 22.

According to Superintendent Premo, the individual was last in the Middle School building on November 13, but “out of an abundance of caution,” the cohort who attend the same days as the student were switched to remote instruction on Monday.

Additionally, Premo stated that the District is currently working with Public Health to begin reviewing close and proximate contacts of the student for contact tracing purposes.

As of November 23, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the South Lewis Central School District. Both have impacted students.

