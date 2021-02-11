South Lewis, South Jefferson School Districts confirm new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two school districts in the region reported new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This included South Lewis Central School District in Turin, New York, and South Jefferson Central School District in Adams, New York.

South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo reported that a South Lewis Middle School student tested positive for the virus on February 10.

According to Superintendent Premo, due to proper social distancing and use of appropriate safety protocols there was no immediate impact on the overall operations of the school district.

South Lewis is currently working with Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process. The data below represents cases in the District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Glenfield Elementary 2 6 8 Port Leyden Elementary 7 5 12 South Lewis Middle School 12 1 13 South Lewis High School 9 10 19 Total 52 Updated February 10, 2021

Additionally on Wednesday, South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater confirmed that a student at the Middle School tested positive for the virus.

According to Slater, the student was in attendance this week and through the contact tracing process, one student was identified as a close contact. No staff have been considered close contacts.

The following COVID-19 numbers reflect cases in each South Jefferson School since September 2020.