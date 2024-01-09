WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Anyone that uses South Meadow Street in the City of Watertown will have to find an alternate route on Tuesday, January 9.

In a press release from the city, National Grid will be performing utility pole installations in the 100 Block of South Meadow Street on Tuesday January 9th. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

South Meadow Street will be closed from Arsenal Street to Stone Street. The city’s Department of Public Works crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.