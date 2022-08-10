A previous version of this story reported that Southwick Beach reopened, but the beach remains closed.

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Southwick Beach is closed due to a Harmful Algal Bloom.

This algal bloom was first spotted in the first week of August.

According to the CDC, harmful algal blooms are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria that are typically caused when water is warm, slow-moving and full of nutrients.

Health experts warn that blooms can be harmful to people, animals or the environment if they produce toxins, become too dense, use up oxygen in the water or release harmful gases.

People and animals can get sick when they have contact with water or food that contains certain types of algal connected to HABs.

The severity of an algal bloom-related illness depends on how a person or animal was exposed, how long they have exposed, as well as which type and how much of a toxin was present.

For the beach to reopen, the water has to be clear of an algal bloom for 24 hours.