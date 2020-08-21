‘Spare some space’ while bowling as Seaway Lanes reopens today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bowling alleys opened their lanes this week in New York State.

However, the staff at Seaway lanes in Watertown has been hard at work since their closure in March this year.

The business has made major upgrades to their facilities as they awaited reopening guidelines from New York State.

Seaway Lanes will reopen for public bowling on August 21, and will maintain public bowling Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to midnight.

