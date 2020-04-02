Jefferson County SPCA launches Life Savers initiative online to support shelter animals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tim Greening of the Jefferson County SPCA met with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to talk about the new Life Savers initiative at the shelter in this segment of Fur Friend Facts.

Individuals can register with the program to automatically donate $10 to the shelter in recurring payments each month. Signing up can be done quickly and easily online on the Jefferson County SPCA website.

Tim said every dollar donated helps save lives at the shelter. As an added bonus, Rudds Town & Country sends a free gift home with each adopted pet.

