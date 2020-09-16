Special enrollment for uninsured New Yorkers extended through end of the year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) –The special enrollment for uninsured New Yorkers will be extended through the end of 2020.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on September 16 that those without insurance can continue to apply as the COVID-19 health crisis is ongoing. New Yorkers can apply for coverage through NYS Health through December 31, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and it’s more important than ever for New Yorkers to have access to high-quality, affordable health insurance,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has resources available to help those who need coverage during this difficult time, and anyone who doesn’t currently have health insurance, regardless of the reason, should visit NY State of Health and enroll today.”

According to Governor Cuomo, NY State of Health, the State Department of Financial Services and New York State insurers are helping to provide this coverage. Individuals who have lost employer coverage must apply within 60 days of losing that coverage and individuals who have lost income may be eligible for Medicaid, the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus, or subsidized Qualified Health Plans.

Additionally, those who eroll in qualified health through the state or through insurers by October 15 will have a choice of coverage start date of October 1, 2020 or November 1, 2020. Those enrolling between October 16 and December 15, 2020 will have a choice of coverage start date of November 1 or December 1, 2020. Those enrolling between December 16 and December 31, 2020 would get a January 1, 2021 coverage start date.

