Special enrollment for uninsured New Yorkers extended through September

FILE – This file image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website for HealthCare.gov. Close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov, the government reported Thursday, June 25, 2020. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Special Enrollment Period for uninsured New Yorkers will be extended for another 30 days.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on August 18 that the period will remain open through September 15 to provide support during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“While we’ve crushed the curve of the virus, we are still in challenging times for hard-working families throughout the state who need access to quality, affordable health care,” Governor Cuomo said. “The state has maintained low infection rates and is moving in the right direction, but we know we’re not out of the woods yet. By offering this special enrollment period, we’re making sure New Yorkers who need affordable and at times live-saving health care coverage can get it.”

Individuals who have lost employer coverage must apply within 60 days of losing that coverage and individuals who have lost income may be eligible for Medicaid, the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus, or subsidized Qualified Health Plans.

Individuals who enroll in qualified health plans through NY State of Health or directly through insurers by September 15, 2020 will have a choice of coverage start date either September 1 or October 1, 2020.

Individuals who are eligible for other NY State of Health programs can continue to enroll year-round.

New Yorkers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health, New York State’s health insurance marketplace, or directly through insurers.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.