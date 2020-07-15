Special health insurance enrollment extension

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Special Enrollment Period for uninsured New Yorkers is set to extend for another 30 days.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on July 15 that the state will continue to provide supportive services through the COVID-19 health crisis.

During these difficult and unprecedented times, access to quality, affordable health care is critically important to New Yorkers’ well-being,” Governor Cuomo said. “Extending the open enrollment period we’re making sure New Yorkers who need affordable health care coverage can get it and help keep themselves and their families safe.”

Individuals who enroll in Qualified Health Plans through NY State of Health or directly through insurers by the deadline will have a choice of coverage start either August 1 or September 1. Those who qualified for other state health programs can enroll year round.

