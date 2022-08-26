JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in Jefferson County on Friday afternoon.

According to the NWS, doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Wellesley Island State Park, or 19 miles northwest of Fort Drum around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The thunderstorm is expected to impact portions of northeastern Jefferson County until 3:15 p.m.

The strong thunderstorm is expected to bring winds over 40 miles per hour and half-inch-sized hail. Locations impacted by the weather conditions include Clayton, Kring Point State Park, Wellesley Island State Park, Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Theresa, Antwerp, Plessis, Oxbow, Muskellunge Lake, and Fishers Landing. This included Interstate 81 between exits 50 and 52.

The NWS warned that the weather conditions could knock down tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects, and cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Residents are advised to find shelter inside a building and be prepared for localized flooding.