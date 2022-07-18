NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Jefferson and Lewis Counties on Monday afternoon.

According to the NWS, doppler radar showed a strong thunderstorm near Dexter moving east at 35 miles per hour at 4:18 p.m. on Monday. The storm is expected to impact portions of northeastern Jefferson and north central Lewis Counties through 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Radar also indicated that winds that exceed 30 miles per hour are expected with the storm. The NWS warned that the wind gusts could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Additionally, cloud-to-ground lightning and torrential rainfall are expected to occur during the storm.

The weather conditions are expected to impact Watertown, Fort Drum, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Redwood, Kring Point State Park, Sackets Harbor, Black River, Philadelphia, Brownville, Alexandria Bay, Theresa, Antwerp, Harrisville, Evans Mills, Deferiet, Calcium, La Fargeville, and Perch Lake. The areas include interstate 81 between exits 45 and 49.

More information on the weather advisory can be found here.