WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has warned of weather conditions that may impact your morning commute.

According to NWS, locally dense fog will be spread across the Eastern Lake Ontario region early Friday morning.

The NWS warned that this could cause variable visibility, which may be sharply reduced at times.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed and leave plenty of space between themselves and the car in front of them.

Foggy conditions are expected to gradually dissipate by 9 a.m. on September 9.