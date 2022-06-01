NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for both Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

According to the NWS, around 7:47 a.m. doppler radar was tracking a large area of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms moving east into the area. There are also wind gusts that exceed 30 miles per hour expected with the storm.

The storms are also expected to generate frequent lightning, with a higher percentage of more intense positive strikes through 9 a.m. However, the main impact will be the widespread heavy rain. Some areas are expected to receive an inch and a half of rain before 10 a.m.

Locations that will be impacted by the weather conditions include Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Clayton, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Kring Point State Park, Adams Center, Wellesley Island State Park, Cedar Point State Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Redwood, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, and Whetstone Gulf State Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 40 and 52.

The NWS warned that gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Residents are encouraged to seek shelter inside a building for the duration of the storm. The NWS also advised residents that the heavy rains may lead to localized flooding.