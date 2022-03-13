NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A heavy band of snow will affect parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego Counties.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the areas at 8:31 a.m. on Sunday. According to the NWS, a band of heavy snow was discovered along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Oswego to near central square, moving east at 20 miles per hour.

The NWS warned that the band of snow could rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Impacted areas include Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico And Williamstown.

The weather will also affect interstate 81 between exits 32 and 37. Residents are advised to exercise caution when traveling and drive slow on Sunday morning to combat the weather conditions.