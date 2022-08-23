ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special weather statement has been issued for St. Lawrence County.

According to the National Weather Service in Burlington, a strong thunderstorm will hit portions of central St. Lawrence County around 3:30 on Tuesday.

The NWS warned that this storm has the potential to bring strong winds exceeding 30 miles per hour and pea-sized hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike ten miles away from a thunderstorm.

Residents are urged to seek shelter inside a building if outdoors during a storm.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for more weather updates.