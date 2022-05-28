ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a cold water safety message for the majority of St. Lawrence County early Saturday morning.

The NWS warned that the warm air temperatures in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of cold water temperatures. They stated that water temperatures across Lake Champlain are in the lower-50s and in the mid-60s in the region’s smaller lakes and rivers.

The NWS reminded residents that the cold water temperatures could cause anyone immersed in the water to quickly develop hypothermia. When water temperatures are below 60 degrees the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks.

Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks is encouraged to plan accordingly and to use extreme caution to avoid being immersed in the waters. Residents are also being asked to check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities.