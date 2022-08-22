ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon.

According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far northwestern Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties until 3 p.m. Doppler Radar showed the thunderstorm near Parishville traveling north at 15 miles per hour.

Pea-size hail and very heavy rain are also expected with the storm. The NWS warned that minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

The weather conditions are expected to impact Massena, Parishville, Helena, Lawrenceville, Brasher Falls, Hopkinton, Brasher Center, Ironton, North Lawrence, Converse, Nicholville, Stockholm Center, Winthrop, and Buckton. More information can be found on the NWS website.