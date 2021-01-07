Specific Fort Drum fitness facilities closed due to COVID-19

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sports and fitness centers on the Fort Drum installment have closed their doors due to the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Fort Drum FMWR announced on Thursday that fitness facilities will operate under new hours, or be closed due to COVID-19. Fort Drum confirmed that the Magrath Sports Complex and the Monti Physical Fitness Facility are closed.

According to Fort Drum FMWR, the Magrath Sports Complex currently has plans to reopen on January 21, 2021 and the Monti Facility will reopen for service members only on January 11, 2021.

The Monti Physical Fitness Facility will operate under the following hours.

January 11: 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

January 12: 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

January 13: resume normal operating hours

Additionally, Fort Drum FMWR confirmed that the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility will have specific hours for service members and DoD ID cardholders. Hours for the facility are listed below.

Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Service Members only 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Service Members and DoD ID cardholders

Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Service members and DoD ID cardholders



