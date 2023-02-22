NEW YORK (WWTI) — Spectrum is notifying customers on Wednesday that the company is preparing for potential service outages ahead of the winter storm expected to impact parts of the North Country beginning Wednesday evening.

Spectrum is advising customers to take the following steps to stay connect when services become unavailable:

make sure phones and mobile devices are fully charged;

plug your TV and any equipment into a surge protector to prevent damage;

sign into your online account and update notification preferences to stay up to date with alerts;

download the My Spectrum app to manage services from a mobile device; and

access one of the Spectrum Wifi Access Points available to mobile and internet customers.

Spectrum customers may need to reset and reboot their phone modem or internet modem router before reconnecting devices following power outages, once services are restored.

Once power is restored, delays are still possible due to downed power lines and trees, blocked roads, unplowed streets and other dangerous conditions.

Spectrum is advising customers to contact them to report any trees or branches that may be leaning on cable lines.