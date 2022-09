WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Spooky season has officially begun in Watertown.

The Salmon Run Mall confirmed that Spirit Halloween has once again opened its doors in anticipation of Halloween activities.

The seasonal store is known for its large variety of costumes and decorations, including licensed merchandise such as Spongebob Squarepants, Encanto and Ghostbusters.

Spirit Halloween is located near the Hobby Lobby end of the Salmon Run Mall and is open during normal mall hours.