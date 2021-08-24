Spirit Halloween returns to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Is it ever too early to get your Halloween costume ready?

The Salmon Run Mall announced on Tuesday that its seasonal retailer, Spirit Halloween, has again opened its doors at the center. Spirit Halloween is located at the Hobby Lobby end of the mall, near Paint It Pottery.

According to Salmon Run Mall, Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. The store offers a selection of Halloween costumes, as well as accessories, exclusive animatronics, party supplies, home décor and more.

The store also includes exclusive licensed merchandise. This includes characters from Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, Paw Patrol, Scooby Door, Suicide Squad 2, Killer Crowns from Outer Space, Space Jam and Disney Princesses.

The store will be open now through shortly after the Halloween holiday in Watertown, New York.