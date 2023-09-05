WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Another sure sign that fall has arrived in the north country is the opening of Spirit Halloween in the Salmon Run Mall.

The location, which is near the Billy Beez end of the mall, opened for spooky season on Friday, September 1. The store is one of over 1,450 shops in strip centers and malls across North America, and celebrating nearly four decades of business.

Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, ‘tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive jaw-dropping animatronics and décor shoppers won’t find anywhere else.

Some stores begin to open as early as July, marking the highly anticipated start of the Halloween season. Die-hard fans who prefer to celebrate around the clock can visit Spirit’s online store available year-round. Spirit has been around since 1983.

