WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas is expanding to two new locations in the North Country.

The original location, Spokes on the Square, opened in 2017 at 81 Public Square in Watertown.

Spokes on the Green, the company’s new location opening in historic Thompson Park, will be celebrating its grand opening on May 20, 2023.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding the subject, our goal is to accommodate those visiting not only the golf course but also the park’s zoo, splash pad, playgrounds, and trails. As a local business, we believe we can create a space that will benefit individuals from the community and provide not only food and drinks but also feature our hardworking staff and outstanding service. Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas owners via press release

Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided a mock-up of the design for one of their new locations, Spokes on the Green in Watertown.

Spokes on the River, the company’s new location opening on the St. Lawrence River in downtown Clayton, will be hosting its grand opening on June 1, 2023.

We are thrilled to bring our services to the French Bay Marina, those staying at the Islander Marina and Lodge, as well as the general public and travelers along the river. We are looking forward to bringing our brand to this beautiful venue with the convenience of being right on the water. Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas owners via press release

Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided a mock-up of the design for one of their new locations, Spokes on the River in Clayton.

Both new locations will be open daily beginning at 7 a.m. They will close at 9 p.m. on weekdays and at 10 p.m. on weekends. Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be available from opening until 11 a.m. Full-service lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and dinner will begin at 4 p.m.