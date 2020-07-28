Sponsored Pheasant Hunt program now accepting applications for North Country residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State DEC has announced that they will now accept applications for sponsored pheasant hunts.

Sponsored hunts are free, non-competitive events coordinated by a group, club, individual, or organization to benefit youth, women, first-time hunters, veterans, and people with disabilities.

The department provides up to 50 game farm-raised pheasants to each sponsoring organization free of charge.

In addition to the pheasants reared for fall stocking throughout New York State, DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca raises 2,000 pheasants each year for sponsored hunts. If an application is approved, sponsors are required to arrange with the Reynolds Game Farm to coordinate a delivery time, date, and location.

“Sponsored pheasant hunts are a great opportunity for experienced hunters to share their knowledge and experience with new hunters,” DEC Commissioner Seggos said. “Not only are these hunters teaching novices about ethics and safety, they are introducing new hunters of all abilities to the great tradition of upland bird hunting.”

Those interested in sponsoring a hunt should contact the local DEC regional office for an application. Program requirements and applications are available for download on DEC’s website.

Applications must be received by the local regional wildlife by September 1 2020.

The regional office for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County can be reached at: 315-785-2263.

