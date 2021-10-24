Spooky movie countdown to Halloween

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Halloween is officially only a week away. Below is a list of Halloween movies to help countdown the days until the streets are filled with pumpkins and candy for residents to enjoy.

Halloween is a day full of treats and tricks, and movies are a great way to get into the spooky spirit. Here’s a list of the classics that will have you spooked before the festivities begin Sunday night.

Hocus Pocus. The 1993 film follows a teenager who moves to Salem and awakens a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. The spooky film is a great option

2. Halloweentown. The film was released in 1998 and featured a young girl learning how to be a witch from her grandmother. The two work together to save Halloweentown from evil forces throughout the family movie.

3. Beetlejuice. This is another creepy comedy that the whole family can enjoy. The 1988 film was directed by Tim Burton and follows a dead couple who attempt to scare a new family out of their home with the help of a malicious spirit.

4. Ghostbusters. This well-known film features a group of scientists that create a unique ghost removal service. The movie was released in 1984 and is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

5. Nightmare before Christmas. The 1993 film follows Jack Skellington who is the king of Halloween Town. When he discovers Christmas Town he attempts to bring the holiday back to his home but instead only causes confusion.

6. Scream. This is a scarier option to help residents get into the holiday spirit. The 1996 film follows a teenage girl who is terrorized by a new killer who used horror films as a part of a deadly game.

7. Friday the 13th. The American horror film was released in 1980 and features a group of camp counselors that are trying to reopen a summer camp with a rim past. The task isn’t an easy one after the group is stalked by a mysterious killer.

8. Nightmare on Elm Street. This last movie is the perfect movie to have residents spooked before Halloween night. The 1984 film features a monstrous spirit that seeks revenge by invading the dreams of teenagers whose parents were responsible for his death.