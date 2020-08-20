‘Spread’ the news! The annual NYS fair butter sculpture will return virtually

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The news of the virtual return of this annual attraction is worth spreading.

The American Dairy Association North East and the New York State Fair announced the annual butter sculpture will return and will be unveiled on September 1. The long-standing tradition is noted to the be one of the recognizable attractions to the fair, and will be livestreamed through the associations Facebook page.

The 800- pound butter sculpture will be constructed by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton in approximately 10 days. The duo has created every sculpture at the NYS fair since 2003.

“Most people are looking for some normalcy during this time of uncertainty. So, we are happy to announce that there will be a butter sculpture this year,” said NY State dairy farmer Lynn Murray of Murcrest Farms, LLC in Copenhagen, New York. “It’s unfortunate that annual Fair enthusiasts won’t be able to experience the 52nd annual butter sculpture up close and in person as they have in the past, but everyone will be able to view this year’s sculpture virtually. We are thrilled to carry on the butter sculpture tradition and to represent the more than 3,800 dairy farmers throughout New York State.”

Additionally, according to the American Dairy Association, after the sculpture is deconstructed, it will continue to “give back” to the community. The “scrap butter” will be transported to a local dairy farm where it will be recycled in a methane digester to create electricity.

Tune in for the annual butter sculpture unveiling on September 1 at 10 a.m.

