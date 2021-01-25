Spreading love with music: Local group to deliver virtual ‘singing Valentines’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Looking for something to get your special someone for the upcoming day of chocolate hearts?

Give them the gift of song.

Watertown’s Northern Blend Chorus, an all women’s a cappella chorus of Harmony, Incorporated, is helping North Country residents celebrate Valentines Day in 2021 by providing personalized, virtual singing Valentines Day messages.

All messages will be performed in four-part harmony and will be delivered to recipients through email.

View their promo video below.

Personalized singing Valentines Day messages can be ordered online through the Northern Blend Chorus website.

