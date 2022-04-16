CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Village Department of Public works will begin curbside brush pick up on Monday, April 18.

According to the village, the crews will pick up brush, leaves, and grass bagged in paper bags, and they will chip and remove wood and branches under 6 inches in diameter. However, the Village has eliminated the use of plastic bags for leaves and brush.

The village said the decision was made in support of municipal recycling and sustainability programs and efforts to reduce our environmental impact. As a result, refuse in plastic bags will be left on the curbside.

During the pick-up period, the crew will follow a route that covers about 16 miles of Village roads. Once complete they run the route again, following a system to ensure they cover all neighborhoods equally.

The regular spring pick-ups will continue through Friday, May 20. After that date monthly pick-ups will take place on the last Thursday of each month from June through September. Those with questions should contact the Village Superintendent Tim Bacon at 315-368-2871.