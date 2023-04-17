LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Spring cleaning is underway in Lowville.

The Village of Lowville has confirmed that its Department of Public Work’s spring cleanup officially began on Monday, April 17.

During the cleanup period, the Public Works Department will pick up tree limbs, brush, leaves and general yard debris that is placed on the curbside.

The Department also requires all piles of limbs, debris and brush to be individually sorted. Unsorted piles will be refused.

Piles must be placed between the sidewalk and the street, according to the Department. Debris should not be placed in the street.

Additionally, debris disposal areas have been constructed at Lowville’s Sewage Treatment Plant inside the fence. People are permitted to drop off their own debris at this location Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the spring and summer months.

These services are exclusively available to Village of Lowville residents.