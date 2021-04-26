Spring Cleaning: Massena to host cleanups throughout May

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena residents are being encouraged to participate in spring cleanup days throughout the month of May.

The Town of Massena has announced that this years spring cleanup will take place starting May 3 and conclude on May 29, 2021. Residents may bring specific items to the St. Lawrence County Transfer Station and present a cleanup voucher to unload refuse.

Items accepted for the cleanup event include:

Recyclable paper, cardboard, plastic containers

Furniture, General household junk, fully-intact televisions, electronics

All metal stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers

Air conditioners

Paint: Lids must be removed from paint cans and paint residue must be dried out

The following items will not be accepted during spring cleanup:

Brush, leaves

Infectious waste, needles or medications

Tires

Commercial haulers

Propane tanks

Hazardous waste or flammable liquids in containers

Liquids of any kind

Large-scale demolitions projects

Upon arrival to the St. Lawrence County Transfer Station, residents will be required to present their clean up voucher to the scale operator. Once weighed, the operator will direct individuals on where to take and unload refuse.

Residents can obtain vouchers for the cleanup by calling or emailing the Town Hall. Proof of residency of the Town will be required.