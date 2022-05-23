CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country health care providers are coming together on May 25 to present the first “Spring Fling Into Wellness” event.

The St. Lawrence County Bridge To Wellness Coalition announced that the event will take place on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the New York Avenue Park in Ogdensburg. Over 30 local healthcare providers and community-based organizations will be attending in an effort to remind residents of the resources that are available to them.

Executive Director of the St. Lawrence County Health Initiative and one of dozens of Bridge to Wellness Coalition members, Anne Marie Snell, explained the importance of the event in a press release from the organization.

“Even though we live in a very rural area, we are fortunate to have many providers and organizations available to help those in need regardless of ability to pay,” Snell stated. “The pandemic caused us all to separate and lose touch; it’s time to reconnect and share with our community.”

Additionally, the Community Health Center of the North Country will be on-site holding a vaccine clinic with both Moderna and Pfizer available. Those interested in getting vaccinated who haven’t yet will be able to without having an appointment.

The organization also notified the public that space is still available to other organizations who would like to table. Those interested are encouraged to contact Brigette Conklin from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at bconklin@stlawco.org. More information about the organization and the event can be found here.