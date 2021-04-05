Spring leaf pick-up begins in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year again.

The sprig leaf pick-up officially began in the Village of Canton on Monday.

According to the Village, during the pick-up period, the Department of Public Works crew will follow a route covering approximately 16 miles. The crews will pick up brush, leaves ad grass bagged in paper bags.

The DPW will also chip and remove wood and branches under six inches in diameter.

The Village stated that all brush must be left in paper leaf bags available at most local stores. Plastic bags will not be picked up as the use of plastic bags has been eliminated through Canton’s recycling program.

Canton’s spring leaf pick-up will run through Friday, May 14, 2021. The DPW will also do monthly pickups on the last Thursday of June, July, August and September.