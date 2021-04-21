Spring on pause? April snow showers blanket North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do April snow showers bring May flowers? That seems to be the case in the North Country and across much of New York state on Wednesday.
Many across the region woke up to light accumulations of snow, but according to the National Weather Service, this snow will continue throughout the day.
For locations east of Lake Ontario, three to six inches of snow is expected.
Additionally several weather alerts remain in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, some extending through Thursday morning.
Local residents are urged to be cautious on the roads as periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and visibilities. Additionally heavy, wet snow may result in isolates power outages and downed tree limbs.
