Spring on pause? April snow showers blanket North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do April snow showers bring May flowers? That seems to be the case in the North Country and across much of New York state on Wednesday.

Many across the region woke up to light accumulations of snow, but according to the National Weather Service, this snow will continue throughout the day.

For locations east of Lake Ontario, three to six inches of snow is expected.

Some locations have already received snowfall overnight. Here is what we are thinking for snowfall today. 1 to 3 inches across Western New York and 3-6 inches east of Lake Ontario. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/TUciNYVNLm — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 21, 2021

Additionally several weather alerts remain in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, some extending through Thursday morning.

April snow showers falling down outside @InformNNY in downtown Watertown



Snow is expected to continue throughout the North Country all day.



Go to https://t.co/YLfJguJ40w for all active weather alerts pic.twitter.com/5RgMesFEKf — Isabella Colello (@izzycolello) April 21, 2021

Local residents are urged to be cautious on the roads as periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and visibilities. Additionally heavy, wet snow may result in isolates power outages and downed tree limbs.

